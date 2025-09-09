IndiGo, Air India cancels all flights to and from Nepal

16:33

There have been violent protests in Nepal over two days





In a post on X, IndiGo airlines requested affected passengers to opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund.





"In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now. If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website," the post read.





Air India on Tuesday cancelled its flights between the national capital and Kathmandu in view of the closure of the city's airport amid anti-government protests. Nepal is facing massive anti-government protests and Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has been temporarily closed. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday.





"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," the airline said in a statement.

