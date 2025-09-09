HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian airlines cancel flights to Kathmandu

Tue, 09 September 2025
21:21
Air India and IndiGo are among the airlines that cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu on Tuesday as the airport in Nepal's capital has been temporarily closed amid massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring nation. 

Nepal Airlines also cancelled its flight from Delhi to Kathmandu on Tuesday. 

A source said one of the flights of Air India returned to the national capital on Tuesday as smoke was noticed at the Kathmandu airport during final approach of the aircraft. 

Another Kathmandu-bound Air India flight that took off from Delhi was diverted to Lucknow and later returned to the national capital, the source added. 

"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," Air India said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Air India operates six flights a day between Delhi and Kathmandu while IndiGo operates one flight daily on the route. 

"In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now," IndiGo said in a post on X. 

The airline also said it is closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. 

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has been temporarily closed amid the protests. -- PTI

'Violence Will End When Army Comes Out'
'Violence Will End When Army Comes Out'

'Perhaps by tomorrow, the army will be on the streets and there will be calm.''Today has been unprecedented mayhem and we do not even know all that has happened.'

India advises citizens to defer Nepal visit amid unrest
India advises citizens to defer Nepal visit amid unrest

India has advised its citizens to defer travel to Nepal due to ongoing unrest and anti-government protests. The Ministry of External Affairs has also urged Indian citizens currently in Nepal to exercise caution and avoid public areas.

