India advisory on Nepal: Defer travel, seek shelter if there

16:40





"In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution. They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu: MEA In case of any assistance required, please call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following helpline numbers," the MEA said.

India issues advisory over the unrest in Nepal.