Govt asks companies to revise MRP on unsold stocks to reflect GST change

"As per the new GST rates, manufacturers, packers, and importers can revise the MRP on unsold stock until 31st December 2025 (or until stock lasts)," Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a social media post X.





He added that the revised prices must reflect GST changes only. The new MRP should be shown with a sticker/stamp/online print. The old MRP must remain visible, the minister said. "Any increase or decrease in price can only match the tax change," Joshi said. -- PTI

The government has asked manufacturers to revise the maximum retail price (MRP) on unsold stocks in line with the change in GST rates. The government has reduced GST on various products and services, which will come into effect from September 22.