Gold prices surge Rs 723 to hit a record high of Rs 1.10L/10 g

Gold prices on Tuesday surged Rs 723 to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,10,312 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market, tracking strong global cues amid growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.
Traders said weak US labour market data has strengthened the case for monetary policy easing, putting pressure on the dollar and boosting demand for the safe-haven asset.
On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December delivery soared Rs 723 or 0.65 per cent to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,10,312 per 10 grams. Also, the most traded gold futures for October delivery jumped Rs 982 or 0.9 per cent to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,09,500 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). -- PTI