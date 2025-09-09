Gold prices surge Rs 723 to hit a record high of Rs 1.10L/10 g

11:54





Traders said weak US labour market data has strengthened the case for monetary policy easing, putting pressure on the dollar and boosting demand for the safe-haven asset.





On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December delivery soared Rs 723 or 0.65 per cent to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,10,312 per 10 grams. Also, the most traded gold futures for October delivery jumped Rs 982 or 0.9 per cent to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,09,500 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). -- PTI

Gold prices on Tuesday surged Rs 723 to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,10,312 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market, tracking strong global cues amid growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.