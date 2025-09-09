HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Going to be victory for nationalism: NDA veep nominee

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
09:06
image
NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan says, "The elections are taking place. It is going to be a big victory for Indian nationalism. We are all one, we will be one and we want India to become 'Viksit Bharat'"

BJP MP Ananta Nayak says, "NDA has more numbers in the election today. We will definitely win and CP Radhakrishnan will definitely become the Vice President of the country."

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and other MPs of the NDA arrive at the residence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Voting to begin at 10 am, at the Parliament.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Going to be victory for nationalism: NDA veep nominee
LIVE! Going to be victory for nationalism: NDA veep nominee

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

391 votes needed to win vice president poll, NDA has 425
391 votes needed to win vice president poll, NDA has 425

The present strength of the electoral college is 781 as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This puts the majority mark at 391. The NDA has 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has the backing of 324.

Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election
Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election

EVMs can't be used in presidential, vice-presidential, or Rajya Sabha polls because they only count simple votes, not the preference-based system needed for these elections.

Nepal lifts social media ban after deadly protests kill 19
Nepal lifts social media ban after deadly protests kill 19

Three days ago, the Nepal government had ordered to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook and X over their failure to register with the Nepal government.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV