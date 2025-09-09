Going to be victory for nationalism: NDA veep nominee

09:06





BJP MP Ananta Nayak says, "NDA has more numbers in the election today. We will definitely win and CP Radhakrishnan will definitely become the Vice President of the country."





Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and other MPs of the NDA arrive at the residence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Voting to begin at 10 am, at the Parliament.

NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan says, "The elections are taking place. It is going to be a big victory for Indian nationalism. We are all one, we will be one and we want India to become 'Viksit Bharat'"