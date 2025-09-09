HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Exercise caution: India issues advisory on Nepal

Tue, 09 September 2025
10:44
India issues advisory on Nepal. "Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution. We hope that all concerned will exercise restrain, resolve issue peacefully," the MEA said. 

Violent protests by youths against a government ban on social media sites rocked Nepal on Monday, with police's use of force leaving at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured, and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigning over the situation. The Nepali Army was deployed in the capital after the situation deteriorated. 

The army personnel took control of the roads surrounding the parliament complex in New Baneshwor. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, expressing his grief over the deaths, alleged that there was "infiltration by some unwanted elements in the peaceful demonstration" that compelled the government to use force to protect public property from being damaged.

TOP STORIES

