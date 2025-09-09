Diplomatic teams engaging with US for trade talks: Nirmala Sitharaman

23:21





The US has imposed a 50 per cent import duty on Indian goods entering American markets from August 27.





It is affecting exports of labour-intensive sectors, such as shrimp, textiles, leather and footwear.





"From our side, we are keeping all the doors open, if I can use that expression. The diplomatic teams are engaging with the US. The trade negotiations can still go on. So, from our side, we are not making anything difficult for others," she said at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave 2025.





The remarks assume significance as India and the US have been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement since March.





So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed.





For the sixth round, the US team, which was to visit India last month, deferred their visit.





Trade relations between the two countries have been strained due to the high tariffs.





The US is India's largest trading partner with a USD 191 billion bilateral trade in goods and services.





America is also the third-largest investor in India, with USD 76.26 billion FDI coming into India during April 2000 and June 2025.





America accounts for 10 percent of the total FDI India has received during the period. -- PTI

