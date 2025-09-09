Democrats Share Trump's 'Birthday Note' To Epstein

09:14





The book was released with a trove of documents that include Epstein's will and his personal address book - with contacts that include royalty, politicians across the globe, celebrities and models.





Lawyers for Epstein's estate sent documents to the House Oversight Committee after being subpoenaed last month.





The White House denied the alleged letter from Trump, which featured a drawing of a woman's body, was authentic and said the president "did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it". -- BBC

US lawmakers have released a full copy of a "birthday book" given to the late convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, which includes a note allegedly signed by US President Donald Trump.