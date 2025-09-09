HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Democrats Share Trump's 'Birthday Note' To Epstein

Tue, 09 September 2025
09:14
US lawmakers have released a full copy of a "birthday book" given to the late convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, which includes a note allegedly signed by US President Donald Trump.

The book was released with a trove of documents that include Epstein's will and his personal address book - with contacts that include royalty, politicians across the globe, celebrities and models.

Lawyers for Epstein's estate sent documents to the House Oversight Committee after being subpoenaed last month.

The White House denied the alleged letter from Trump, which featured a drawing of a woman's body, was authentic and said the president "did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it". -- BBC

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Going to be victory for nationalism: NDA veep nominee

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

391 votes needed to win vice president poll, NDA has 425

The present strength of the electoral college is 781 as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This puts the majority mark at 391. The NDA has 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has the backing of 324.

Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election

EVMs can't be used in presidential, vice-presidential, or Rajya Sabha polls because they only count simple votes, not the preference-based system needed for these elections.

Nepal lifts social media ban after deadly protests kill 19

Three days ago, the Nepal government had ordered to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook and X over their failure to register with the Nepal government.

