Court asks Prithvi Shaw to pay Rs 100 for not responding to influencer's plea

Tue, 09 September 2025
22:01
A court in Mumbai on Tuesday imposed a cost of Rs 100 on cricketer Prithvi Shaw for failing to respond to a plea filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill against him in an alleged molestation case. 

Gill filed a criminal revision application in April 2024 before the Dindoshi sessions court, challenging an order by a magistrate who had refused to direct police to register a First Information Report against Shaw for allegedly molesting her at a pub in Andheri in 2022. 

The sessions court had sought Shaw's response to the plea on multiple dates. 

On Tuesday, the court said one last chance was granted to the cricketer on the previous date, but no reply was filed. 

"Still, one more chance is granted for a cost of Rs 100, " it said, adjourning the hearing to December 16. 

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, representing Gill, claimed this was Shaw's regular tactic, despite him being summoned on multiple occasions. 

The social media influencer had first filed a complaint at Andheri Magistrate court, seeking a direction to police to register an FIR against Shaw. 

The magistrate court last year ordered only a police enquiry. She then moved the sessions court, saying the lower court order was "wholly erroneous and against set principles of law and the same needs to be set aside". 

Gill was arrested in February 2023 along with some others in connection with an alleged attack on Shaw following an argument over clicking selfies at a suburban hotel. -- PTI

