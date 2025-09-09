HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Centre stands with people: PM begins HP, Punjab flood tour

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
12:31
A swollen Beas river in Kullu last week
A swollen Beas river in Kullu last week
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected people as he begins his visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to take stock of the flood situation. 

While leaving from Delhi for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides, PM Modi wrote on X, "The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour." 

PM Modi will be on a day-long visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to take stock of the flood situation, said officials. After visiting Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab. He will visit Gurdaspur and hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation, said officials. 

He will also interact with flood-affected persons as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur. PM Modi was deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and was closely monitoring it, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on Sunday. 

Tight security arrangements have been made in Gurdaspur in the wake of the prime minister's visit. Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods are a result of swollen rivers the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Violent protests erupt in Nepal; PM Oli's residence torched
Violent protests erupt in Nepal; PM Oli's residence torched

The protesters shouted slogans such as KP Chor, Desh Chhod (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), "Take action against corrupt leaders".

LIVE! Shah, Rahul, Rajnath, Gadkari, Nadda vote in veep polls
LIVE! Shah, Rahul, Rajnath, Gadkari, Nadda vote in veep polls

'Vipin to Noor': Madrassa principal held for converting minor
'Vipin to Noor': Madrassa principal held for converting minor

A madrassa principal in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly converting a minor boy and enrolling him under a changed name. The incident came to light after the boy's father, recently released from jail, created a disturbance at...

MTech student attacks professor with knife in Andhra
MTech student attacks professor with knife in Andhra

An MTech first-year student of IIIT Nuzvid in Andhra Pradesh attacked a professor with a knife on campus after being denied permission to attend practicals, a police official said on Tuesday.

Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence
Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence

India expresses grief and concern over the loss of lives during protests in Nepal and urges peaceful resolution through dialogue. The Ministry of External Affairs advises Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV