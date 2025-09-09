HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Central security team in Imphal ahead of Modi's visit

Tue, 09 September 2025
A team of central security officials arrived in Imphal on Tuesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Manipur, a state official said. 

The central team will review and oversee security preparedness in the state, conduct area domination exercises and secure all potential venues where the Prime Minister might visit, he said. 

The state police and central paramilitary forces will also coordinate closely with the team to ensure foolproof security arrangements, the official said. 

Modi, during his likely visit to the ethnic strife-torn state in the second week of this month, may address public rallies in Imphal and Churachandpur, he said. 

If it materialises, this would be the Prime Minister's first visit to the northeastern state since ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo people in May 2023, claiming over 260 lives and rendering thousands homeless. -- PTI

NDA's Radhakrishnan wins vice-president poll by 152 votes
NDA's Radhakrishnan wins vice-president poll by 152 votes

Radhakrishnan defeated INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

LIVE! Central security team in Imphal ahead of Modi's visit
LIVE! Central security team in Imphal ahead of Modi's visit

India tightens border security after Nepal unrest
India tightens border security after Nepal unrest

A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh's seven districts bordering Nepal. The districts are Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit.

Kathmandu airport closed, flights cancelled amid protests
Kathmandu airport closed, flights cancelled amid protests

Several airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have cancelled flights to and from Kathmandu due to the temporary closure of Tribhuvan International Airport amid anti-government protests. Passengers are advised to defer travel until...

