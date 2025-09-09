BSE Sensex top gainers today

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tue, 09 September 2025
Benchmark Sensex rose by 314 points and Nifty closed above 24,850 on Tuesday following a rebound in IT and FMCG shares and hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month. 

Rising for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 314.02 points or 0.39 percent to settle at 81,101.32. 

During the day, it surged 394.07 points or 0.48 percent to 81,181.37. 

Rising for the fifth consecutive day, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 95.45 points or 0.39 percent to 24,868.60. 

Among Sensex firms, Infosys jumped 5.03 percent after India's second-largest IT services company said its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on September 11. 

Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, HUL, ITC and Bajaj Finserv were also among the gainers. 

