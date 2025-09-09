HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bangladesh allows export of 1,200 tonnes of Hilsa to India

Tue, 09 September 2025
09:49
Bangladesh has decided to allow the export of 1,200 tonnes of Hilsa fish, locally known as ilish to India ahead of Durga Puja.

"The government has taken a policy decision to conditionally export 1,200 (one thousand two hundred) metric tons of Hilsa to India on the occasion of Durga Puja in the current year 2025," Bangladesh Commerce Ministry said in a notification late on Monday.

"Applications are invited from interested exporters in hard copy during office hours until 5 PM on September 11, 2025," it added.

The notification states that the application must be accompanied by relevant documents including the updated trade license of the exporting company, ERC, income tax certificate, VAT certificate, sales contract, license from the Department of Fisheries.

"The minimum export price of Hilsa per kg has been set by the government at USD 12.50. It is to be noted that those who applied before the publication of the notification will also have to submit a new application," the notification said.

Earlier on September 27, 2024, the first consignment of Bangladesh's 'Padma Hilsa,' weighing around 45-50 tonnes, arrived in West Bengal on Friday morning. Following its arrival, officials hailed it as a much-anticipated import ahead of Durga Puja.

The Bangladeshi interim government exported a total of 2,420 tonnes of Hilsa to India.

The wholesale rate for Hilsa fish at the Howrah wholesale fish market is currently priced at Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,600 per kilogram. This fish, known for its superior taste, crossed the Petrapole-Benapole border and reached the Howrah market, where it was distributed to various retail markets in and around Kolkata.Since July 2012, Bangladesh had banned the export of Hilsa but has granted special permissions for exports to India during Durga Puja since 2019. -- ANI

