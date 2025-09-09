HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All satellites working perfectly during Sindoor: ISRO Chairman

Tue, 09 September 2025
Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman V. Narayanan on Tuesday said that all satellites during Operation Sindoor were working perfectly well, enabling all requirements. 

Adressing a gathering, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said, "During Operation Sindoor, all satellites were working 24/7 perfectly and enabling the requirements.

Earlier, on August 25 as well, ISRO chairman V Narayanan highlighted that all satellites placed by the space agency played a vital role in Operation Sindoor, which the Armed Forces conducted in May. ISRO chief also informed that currently India has 58 satellites which are in operational mode in orbit. -- ANI

