All satellites working perfectly during Sindoor: ISRO Chairman

13:00





Adressing a gathering, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said, "During Operation Sindoor, all satellites were working 24/7 perfectly and enabling the requirements.





Earlier, on August 25 as well, ISRO chairman V Narayanan highlighted that all satellites placed by the space agency played a vital role in Operation Sindoor, which the Armed Forces conducted in May. ISRO chief also informed that currently India has 58 satellites which are in operational mode in orbit. -- ANI

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman V. Narayanan on Tuesday said that all satellites during Operation Sindoor were working perfectly well, enabling all requirements.