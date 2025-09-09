Aishwarya moves HC over name, pics used in porn sites

11:59





Justice Tejas Karia orally hinted that he would pass an ad-interim order cautioning the defendants. Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Rai, said the actor seeks to enforce her publicity and personality rights and contended that some completely unreal intimate photographs were being circulated on the internet.





"There can be no right in their favour to use her images, likeness or persona. A gentleman is collecting money merely by putting my name and face," Sethic argued.





"Her name and likeness is being used to satisfy someone's sexual desires. This is very unfortunate," he said. Rai was also represented through advocates Pravin Anand and Dhruv Anand. The high court listed the matter for further proceedings before the joint registrar on November 7 and before the court on January 15, 2026. -- PTI

