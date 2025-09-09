Air India cancels Kathmandu flights





"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," the airline said in a statement. IndiGo has also cancelled its services to Kathmandu. PTI

Nepal is facing massive anti-government protests and Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has been temporarily closed. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday.