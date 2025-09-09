HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India cancels Kathmandu flights

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
15:37
image
Air India on Tuesday cancelled its flights between the national capital and Kathmandu in view of the closure of the city's airport amid anti-government protests. 

Nepal is facing massive anti-government protests and Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has been temporarily closed. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday. 

"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," the airline said in a statement. IndiGo has also cancelled its services to Kathmandu. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vice president poll: 96% turn out till 3 pm
LIVE! Vice president poll: 96% turn out till 3 pm

Nepal PM KP Oli resigns amid violent protests
Nepal PM KP Oli resigns amid violent protests

Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans.

Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence
Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence

India expresses grief and concern over the loss of lives during protests in Nepal and urges peaceful resolution through dialogue. The Ministry of External Affairs advises Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution.

Violent protests continues in Nepal, minister's houses targeted
Violent protests continues in Nepal, minister's houses targeted

The protesters shouted slogans such as KP Chor, Desh Chhod (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), "Take action against corrupt leaders".

'Vipin to Noor': Madrassa principal held for converting minor
'Vipin to Noor': Madrassa principal held for converting minor

A madrassa principal in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly converting a minor boy and enrolling him under a changed name. The incident came to light after the boy's father, recently released from jail, created a disturbance at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV