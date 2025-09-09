After voting PM leaves for flood-hit Himachal, Punjab

11:30





In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Leaving for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides. The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour."





Himachal Pradesh has witnessed multiple landslides and cloudbursts, severely affecting life and infrastructure, while Punjab is grappling with heavy flooding caused by monsoon rains.





Earlier in the day, PM Modi exercised his franchise as the first voter in the 15th Vice Presidential election, along with other prominent ministers and MPs. NDA's CP Radhakrishnan is contesting against joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. Counting of votes is scheduled for the evening.





The election is being held 50 days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post as the Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons.





Union Minister Suresh Gopi said, "This election is not about choosing between anyone. It is an election aimed at selecting fairness, truthfulness, and effectiveness, which are most needed for the citizens of the country, whether they live inside or outside the country... As a person, I found CP Radhakrishnan to be the best worker or one of the best among thousands of workers in my ideological system." -- ANI

