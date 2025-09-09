HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

After violent protests, Nepal lifts ban on social media

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
08:21
image
The Nepal government on Monday announced that it has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites amid violent protests by youths that left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.  
 
Nepal Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung announced that the government has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet. 
 
Gurung said the Ministry of Information has ordered the concerned agencies to start the process of resuming the social media sites as per the demands of the 'Gen Z', which spearheaded a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu.
 
Three days ago, the Nepal government had ordered to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook and X over their failure to register with the Nepal government. 
 
The minister also requested the protesting 'Gen Z' group to withdraw their protest programme.
 
The demonstration on Monday turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said.
 
Meanwhile, social media sites such as Facebook, X and WhatsApp have come back into operation from Monday night. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Going to be victory for nationalism: NDA veep nominee
LIVE! Going to be victory for nationalism: NDA veep nominee

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

391 votes needed to win vice president poll, NDA has 425
391 votes needed to win vice president poll, NDA has 425

The present strength of the electoral college is 781 as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This puts the majority mark at 391. The NDA has 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has the backing of 324.

Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election
Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election

EVMs can't be used in presidential, vice-presidential, or Rajya Sabha polls because they only count simple votes, not the preference-based system needed for these elections.

Nepal lifts social media ban after deadly protests kill 19
Nepal lifts social media ban after deadly protests kill 19

Three days ago, the Nepal government had ordered to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook and X over their failure to register with the Nepal government.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV