5 injured in AC compressor blast at pizza parlour in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

19:01





The incident took place on Monday at the Pizza Hut outlet, where a fire broke out following the compressor blast, police said in a statement.





Five people, including three employees of the outlet, suffered injuries in the incident, they said.





However, Ridhi, a spokesperson of Pizza Hut, denied that the fire took place inside the outlet.





"We would like to clarify that Monday's unfortunate fire did not occur inside the Pizza Hut Yamuna Vihar restaurant. It broke out in the main building compound outside the outlet and authorities are investigating the root cause," she told PTI.





"None of our customers were harmed. Our store team members, who bravely helped control the fire, sustained injuries but are now recovering well after timely treatment. The team on the ground is extending full cooperation to the authorities in their investigation," she said. -- PTI

Five people, including three employees of a pizza parlour, sustained minor injuries after an air-conditioner compressor exploded in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, officials said on Tuesday.