HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

5 injured in AC compressor blast at pizza parlour in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

Tue, 09 September 2025
Share:
19:01
image
Five people, including three employees of a pizza parlour, sustained minor injuries after an air-conditioner compressor exploded in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, officials said on Tuesday. 

The incident took place on Monday at the Pizza Hut outlet, where a fire broke out following the compressor blast, police said in a statement. 

Five people, including three employees of the outlet, suffered injuries in the incident, they said. 

However, Ridhi, a spokesperson of Pizza Hut, denied that the fire took place inside the outlet. 

"We would like to clarify that Monday's unfortunate fire did not occur inside the Pizza Hut Yamuna Vihar restaurant. It broke out in the main building compound outside the outlet and authorities are investigating the root cause," she told PTI. 

"None of our customers were harmed. Our store team members, who bravely helped control the fire, sustained injuries but are now recovering well after timely treatment. The team on the ground is extending full cooperation to the authorities in their investigation," she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NDA's C P Radhakrishnan elected as vice president
LIVE! NDA's C P Radhakrishnan elected as vice president

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

'Violence Will End When Army Comes Out'
'Violence Will End When Army Comes Out'

'Perhaps by tomorrow, the army will be on the streets and there will be calm.''Today has been unprecedented mayhem and we do not even know all that has happened.'

India advises citizens to defer Nepal visit amid unrest
India advises citizens to defer Nepal visit amid unrest

India has advised its citizens to defer travel to Nepal due to ongoing unrest and anti-government protests. The Ministry of External Affairs has also urged Indian citizens currently in Nepal to exercise caution and avoid public areas.

Violent protests continue in Nepal, minister's houses targeted
Violent protests continue in Nepal, minister's houses targeted

The protesters shouted slogans such as KP Chor, Desh Chhod (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), "Take action against corrupt leaders".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV