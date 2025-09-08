HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi on Tuesday

Mon, 08 September 2025
23:13
image
The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below the season's average, the IMD said.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain for the city on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Weather conditions over the Delhi NCR region remained largely dry on Monday, and no rainfall was recorded in the city in the past 24 hours. 

Relative humidity oscillated between 87 per cent and 57 per cent during the day. -- ANI

