HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The US President who won three Emmys!

Mon, 08 September 2025
Share:
14:20
image
Former US President Barack Obama became a three-time Emmy winner after securing a win at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards held on September 7, as reported by People. Obama earned the award for his narration in Netflix's Our Oceans. 'Our Oceans' is a five-part documentary series that explores the wonders of Earth's oceans. 

It was presented by Obama, and the series was released on November 20, 2024. Although the former US President was not present in Los Angeles to receive the award, presenter Jordan Klepper accepted it on his behalf. In the Outstanding Narrator category, Obama competed against Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth: Asia), Idris Elba (Erased: WW2's Heroes Of Color), Tom Hanks (The Americas), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Octopus!). The project, which allowed viewers to experience the "gateways to the unknown," featured the former president's narration across five episodes, each dedicated to one of the world's oceans. 

Obama broke down the Pacific Ocean's humpback whales and their migration process and explained how walruses in the Arctic Ocean were coping with climate change, while also making sure to hit the Indian, Southern and Atlantic Oceans in the process, reported People. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! The US President who won three Emmys!
LIVE! The US President who won three Emmys!

Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide
Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide

Lawyer Firoz Pathan, who was suffering from depression, allegedly took the extreme step on September 4, said Dharmesh Patel, inspector of Maroli police station in neighbouring Navsari district where the body was found.

Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!
Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!

As many as 2,493 graves were identified as belonging to foreign terrorists who were killed in counter-insurgency operations.<br>These individuals often lacked identification to conceal their networks and maintain Pakistan's...

'US Needs India To Keep China In Check'
'US Needs India To Keep China In Check'

'If Washington has to balance Chinese power, she will have to turn to the third biggest power in the world which is India.''The United States and India will have to work together in order to keep Chinese ambitions in check.'

Why This Parsi Magazine Is Downing Shutters
Why This Parsi Magazine Is Downing Shutters

'Financially we are sound and we have always broken even.'It is just we don't have the personnel and that is why we have to close down.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV