Strongly condemn heinous terrorist attack: Modi on deadly shooting in Jerusalem

Palestinian attackers opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people and injuring another 12, media reports said, citing Israeli police, emergency rescue services and local hospitals.





"Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Modi said.





"India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism," the prime minister said on X, tagging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. -- PTI

