Follow Rediff on:      
Stationary electric scooter catches fire, nobody hurt

Mon, 08 September 2025
Fire officials on Monday said a Bajaj Chetak electric scooter caught fire while it was parked on the roadside at Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra. 

Nobody was injured in the incident, which happened on Friday, an official said. 

Akshay Kale, a Bajaj Chetak dealer in Ichalkaranji, said the company is probing the matter. 

"Since the bike has a metal body, only the wiring and harness were affected by the fire," he added. 

The incident took place in Vikas Nagar around 9.30 pm after the owner of the e-scooter parked it and went to buy something. 

"Some people informed us that a bike had caught fire. Immediately, a water tanker was dispatched and the blaze was doused," said Dagadu Jadhav of the Ichalkaranji fire department. 

He said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

The e-bike was a year old and had completed 10,000 km. 

After a similar incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in December last year, the company had announced that there was no fire involving Chetak electric scooter and the event was merely limited to smoke emissions from a plastic component. -- PTI

