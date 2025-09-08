HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SpiceJet expects to restart ops of 10 grounded planes by Apr 2026

Mon, 08 September 2025
Share:
15:48
image
SpiceJet, which flew into the red in the June quarter, expects to restart operations of 10 grounded aircraft by April 2026 as more than half of its fleet remains on the ground due to various issues. At the end of the June quarter, the no-frills airline had just 21 operational planes out of the 56-strong fleet. 

Out of the operational aircraft, 8 were Boeing 737-800s, 6 Q400s, 3 Boeing 737-700 and 1 each of Boeing 737-900 and Boeing 737 Max, according to an investor presentation. A total of 35 planes were on the ground at the end of the June quarter. The carrier had 25 planes in operation out of the 61 at the end of March 2025. 

In the presentation after announcing the June quarter results, SpiceJet said it will "unground about 10 aircraft by April 2026, including 4-5 in early winter to cater for the peak demand". On September 5, the airline reported a net loss of Rs 238 crore in the three months ended June, whereas it had a profit of Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC directs EC to include Aadhaar as 12th document for SIR
LIVE! SC directs EC to include Aadhaar as 12th document for SIR

Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide
Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide

Lawyer Firoz Pathan, who was suffering from depression, allegedly took the extreme step on September 4, said Dharmesh Patel, inspector of Maroli police station in neighbouring Navsari district where the body was found.

Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election
Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election

EVMs can't be used in presidential, vice-presidential, or Rajya Sabha polls because they only count simple votes, not the preference-based system needed for these elections.

BJD, BRS to abstain from V-P poll, decision helps BJP
BJD, BRS to abstain from V-P poll, decision helps BJP

Odisha's and Telangana's principal opposition parties, the Biju Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi, on Monday announced that their MPs will abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections.

Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!
Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!

As many as 2,493 graves were identified as belonging to foreign terrorists who were killed in counter-insurgency operations.<br>These individuals often lacked identification to conceal their networks and maintain Pakistan's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV