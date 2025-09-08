Shooting attack in Jerusalem leaves 15 injured

13:38

Jerusalem was rocked by a shooting attack on Monday morning that left at least 15 people injured, six of them seriously, reported the Associated Press, citing Israel's emergency services.



According to the report, two gunmen opened fire at a busy intersection at the northern entrance to the city, on a road leading to Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem, before being 'neutralised'.



The incident comes amid heightened tensions, with the ongoing Gaza war fuelling violence across Israel.



More details awaited.