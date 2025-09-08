HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RSS leader Hosabale admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur, diagnosed with high BP

Mon, 08 September 2025
20:22
image
RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur on Monday after he suddenly fell ill due to high blood pressure, doctors in the hospital said. 

A team of doctors is attending to Hosabale, the sarkaryawah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 

His condition is better and he has been kept under observation, according to the doctor at AIIMS Jodhpur. 

"Hosabale's health suddenly deteriorated in the afternoon, following which he was immediately rushed to AIIMS where he was diagnosed with high BP," they said. 

Hosabale is now fine and "completely healthy", RSS national publicity and media department head Sunil Ambekar informed in a post on X . 

"He had gone to a medical facility in Jodhpur in the afternoon today as a precautionary measure after feeling slightly uncomfortable. The doctors have declared him completely healthy," he said. 

Hosabale had recently visited Jodhpur to participate in a three-day annual coordination meeting convened by the RSS. 

The meeting, which concluded on Sunday, was attended by senior RSS functionaries as well as national presidents, national organising secretaries and other key officials of 32 affiliates of the RSS, including the BJP. -- PTI

