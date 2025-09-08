Reflects mindset, violent culture of TMC: BJP on acid threat

13:49





He further said that such statements reflect the mindset and violent culture of the TMC and the people of West Bengal will give a fitting lesson to Mamata Banerjee's misrule and the TMC in the future.





Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "Does the TMC now denote 'Tushtikaran' mentality culture? This is what the people of West Bengal and the people of India are asking, and this is because in recent times, TMC leaders have been using anarchic language, especially in the context of TMC's appeasement politics on illegal infiltration and in the context of illegal infiltration... violent and abrasive statements by the TMC leaders have no place in a civilised democracy, they are the most condemnable and reprehensible. It again reflects the mindset and violent culture of the TMC and the people of West Bengal will give a fitting lesson to Mamata Banerjee's misrule and the TMC in the coming days." -- ANI

