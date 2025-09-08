Punjab known for generosity, now homeless: Salman on floods

12:41





In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman informed contestants about the ongoing flood situation. He highlighted the severe situation and the large number of people who have lost their livelihoods.





"Do you know what's happening in Uttarakhand, in Himachal, and now in Punjab? Flood after flood, landslide after landslide--there is chaos everywhere. The condition of our farmers, the ones who grow food for us, has become devastating. They are left without grains to eat, without homes to live in," Salman said, addressing the plight of the farmers.





Salman also urged everyone to step forward and extend help to those affected. He emphasised how the people of Punjab have always been at the forefront of serving others, and said it is now time for all to stand with them and extend support. Furthermore, the actor also acknowledged contributions from Punjabi artists and assured that support efforts are underway from his side as well.





"This community is known for its generosity, for its langar (community kitchen), for social service, for selflessness. For hundreds of years, they have been feeding people, regardless of who came to their langar. Now, when calamity has struck them, it is our duty to stand with them and do something for them. Many Punjabi singers have already contributed significantly, and we too are trying to extend help in whatever way we can from here," he added.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan expressed his solidarity and concern for the people in North India as torrential monsoon rains and severe floods have impacted several regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.