'PM's 3-hour Manipur visit an insult to people'

"The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours--yes, just 3 hours--in the state. What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip?" Jairam Ramesh wrote.





He further said, "This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months. Sept 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur." Earlier on Thursday, the Congress MP had also questioned the role of the GST Council, asking whether it was being reduced to a "formality." -- ANI

