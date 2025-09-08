HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'PM's 3-hour Manipur visit an insult to people'

Mon, 08 September 2025
Share:
09:28
image
Congress General Secretary in-Charge Communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Manipur on September 13, calling it an insult to the people of the state. In a post on X, the Congress MP shared a newspaper clipping about preparations for the visit and said it appeared that the prime minister would spend only three hours in Manipur. 

"The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours--yes, just 3 hours--in the state. What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip?" Jairam Ramesh wrote. 

He further said, "This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months. Sept 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur." Earlier on Thursday, the Congress MP had also questioned the role of the GST Council, asking whether it was being reduced to a "formality." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! One terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter
LIVE! One terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

'US Needs India To Keep China In Check'
'US Needs India To Keep China In Check'

'If Washington has to balance Chinese power, she will have to turn to the third biggest power in the world which is India.''The United States and India will have to work together in order to keep Chinese ambitions in check.'

Trump aide launches X poll after India fact-check
Trump aide launches X poll after India fact-check

The White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro, on Sunday (local time) again added to his previous meltdown, after being corrected over spreading misinformation pertaining to India's purchase of Russian oil, by dismissing the community...

Tharoor backs Bihar voter review, hails GST reforms
Tharoor backs Bihar voter review, hails GST reforms

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was 'essential', as electoral rolls were not perfect.

Diwan Arun Nanda, Last Of India's Advertising Greats
Diwan Arun Nanda, Last Of India's Advertising Greats

Diwan Arun Nanda, founder of Rediffusion and one of India's last great admen, changed the industry with memorable campaigns, political ads, and a rare mix of sharp strategy and creativity.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV