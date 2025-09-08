Phulera? AAP flags Delhi CM's husband attending meetings

08:55





In a post shared on X, Bharadwaj said the situation is similar to that potrayed in the popular web series "Panchayat" which portrays the functioning of a Gram Panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera. "Delhi Government Becomes Phulera Panchayat. Just as in Phulera's panchayat, where the woman sarpanch's husband acted as the sarpanch, today in Delhi, the CM's husband is sitting in official meetings. We had previously mentioned that the CM's husband attends official meetings, conducts meetings with officials, and carries out inspections," Bharadwaj said in X post.





"This is completely unconstitutional. In the nation's capital, democracy and the constitutional system are being mocked in this manner," he said Bharadwaj further questioned whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which often criticises Congress for dynastic politics, would justify such a move. "The BJP, which relentlessly criticises Congress for dynastic politics, should explain--is this not dynastic politics?" he asked.

Aam Aadmi Party Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj has termed as "completely unconstitutional" the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband at official government meetings.