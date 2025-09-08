HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak intruder arrested along IB in Jammu

Mon, 08 September 2025
08:50
Representational image
A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border (IB) in R S Pura sector here, officials said on Monday. The intruder, Siraj Khan from Sargodha in Punjab province of Pakistan, was noticed by Border Security Force (BSF) troops manning the Octroi outpost at 9.20 pm on Sunday, the officials said.

The troops fired a few rounds after challenging the intruder, who was subsequently arrested near the border fence. Some Pakistani currency notes were recovered from him, they said. He is being questioned to ascertain his motive behind trying to sneak into Indian territory, the officials said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Houthi drone strikes airport, Israel shuts airspace

Thousands witness rare Blood Moon across India

The excitement swept across India on Sunday night as thousands of people gathered in different cities to witness the much-awaited Total Lunar Eclipse, popularly known as the Blood Moon.

Alcaraz Punishes Sinner For Second US Open Crown

Carlos Alcaraz proved a class above defending champion Jannik Sinner to win the men's singles title at the US Open with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory at the Arthur Ashe stadium, in New York, on Sunday.

Tharoor backs Bihar voter review, hails GST reforms

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was 'essential', as electoral rolls were not perfect.

50 detained in Hazratbal Ashoka emblem vandalism case

Police have detained over 50 people for questioning after a plaque with the Ashoka emblem was vandalized at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. The incident has sparked controversy, with political parties and religious figures expressing...

