Nitish announces Rs 10 lakh each for India hockey players

Mon, 08 September 2025
18:41
Each member of the Indian men's hockey squad that won the Asia Cup 2025 will be awarded Rs 10 lakh by the Bihar government, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Monday. 

India bagged the Men's Hockey Asia Cup with a 4-1 win over South Korea in the final in Rajgir on Sunday. 

"The Indian hockey team has registered a spectacular victory in the Asia Cup 2025, organised for the first time at the campus of the State Sports Academy-cum-Bihar Sports University located in Rajgir, thereby filling the entire country with pride," Kumar posted on X. 

"The state government has decided to provide honorarium to the players and support staff of the Indian hockey team that won the Asia Cup 2025 to encourage and motivate them. Each player of the winning Indian team of the Asia Cup 2025 will be provided with an honorarium of 10 lakh rupees, and each support staff member will be provided with 5 lakh rupees," he added. 

India had last won the title in 2017 in Dhaka, following successes in the 2003 (Kuala Lumpur) and 2007 (Chennai) editions of the continental tournament. -- PTI

