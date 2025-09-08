HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nine dead, curfew imposed in Nepal over social media ban

Mon, 08 September 2025
16:05
Protestors in Kathmandu
Protestors in Kathmandu
At least nine people were confirmed dead on Monday in massive youth protests in Kathmandu and other cities of Nepal, which turned violent with bloody clashes with police. Police used lethal force against the demonstrators who attempted to break barricades and enter the Parliament building, days after the country imposed a ban on social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

The Himalayan Times reported that a "Gen Z" protester reportedly died while several others sustained injuries in New Baneshwor in Kathmandu and in Damak city in Jhapa district in the Koshi province in the east of the country, in escalating demonstrations. Incidentally, Damak is the hometown of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

One of the protesters was allegedly shot as protesters clashed with police in New Baneshwor. He died while receiving treatment at Civil Hospital. The identities of some injured remain unconfirmed, the news outlet reported. Soon after, the Himalayan Times reported that a second 'Gen Z' protester died in Kathmandu while receiving treatment at a trauma centre. -- ANI

