Nepal home minister Ramesh Lekhak quits amid violence

Mon, 08 September 2025
21:14
Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak
Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Monday resigned following violent protests in Kathmandu and other parts of the country over the government's ban on social media sites, the Nepali Congress sources said. 

He resigned on moral grounds after 19 people were killed and hundreds injured in police firing during protests by youths that rocked the Nepalese capital and other cities. 

Home minister Lekhak, who represented the Nepali Congress party in the coalition government, has resigned on moral grounds, Nepali Congress sources said. -- PTI

