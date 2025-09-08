Nepal home minister Ramesh Lekhak quits amid violence

21:14

Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Monday resigned following violent protests in Kathmandu and other parts of the country over the government's ban on social media sites, the Nepali Congress sources said.