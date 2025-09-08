HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Mushroom murderer' Erin Patterson gets sentenced to life in prison

Mon, 08 September 2025
11:03
Pic: Reuters
Pic: Reuters
A woman in Australia convicted of triple murder has been sentenced to 33 years in prison without parole for killing three of her estranged husband's relatives with toxic mushrooms. Erin Patterson was convicted of murdering three relatives by serving them lunch laced with death cap mushrooms in July 2023, local media reported. 

Australian Associated Press reported that Erin Patterson, 50, was sentenced to life in prison with a 33-year non-parole period by a Supreme Court of Victoria judge. The trial marked the first time that the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday allowed a television camera into the court to broadcast the judge's sentencing remarks live due to overwhelming public interest. Justice Christopher Beale's sentence of Erin Patterson was livestreamed and televised on September 8. Justice Beale made the decision the allow the television camera to broadcast to increase understanding of the work of the court.

