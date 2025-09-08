HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai: Ganpati Mandals booked for breaching norms

Mon, 08 September 2025
17:19
Functionaries of several Ganpati mandals in Nerul in Navi Mumbai were booked for allegedly violating noise pollution norms and obstructing movement of public during the 10-day festival which ended on September 6, a police official said on Monday. 

These violations were observed between 9pm on September 6 and 1am on September 7, the Nerul police station official said. 

The functionaries were booked under section 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servants), section 285 (causing danger or obstruction in a public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Noise Pollution Rules and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said. 

"No arrest has been made in this connection. A probe is underway," he added. -- PTI

