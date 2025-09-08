HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi asks NDA MPs to organise Swadeshi Mela

Mon, 08 September 2025
21:08
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the ruling NDA MPs to organise 'Swadeshi Mela' to promote made-in-India products and hold meetings with traders over the GST rate cuts.

'Swadeshi' was the main theme of his speech to the MPs at the meeting held on the eve of the vice presidential election.

Sources said Modi asserted that the GST rate cuts by his government have generated a "lehar" (wave) and asked MPs to build on it by spreading the message to the masses by holding meetings with them.

He stressed the need for promoting made-in-India products by holding special fairs in their constituencies, the sources said.

Modi advised MPs to see to it that they vote in a correct manner in the vice presidential polls on Tuesday so that no vote is wasted, the sources said. -- PTI

