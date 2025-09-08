Massive protests in Kathmandu, several injured

14:44





The protestors are vandalizing the parliament gate and police has fired dozens of rounds. Many people have been injured i the protests and casualties are expected.





According to The Kathmandu Post, the protests quickly turned violent, prompting authorities to extend a curfew across key parts of the capital. What began as a peaceful march escalated when protesters broke through barricades and entered restricted zones near Parliament.





Police responded with water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets after demonstrators threw tree branches and water bottles and shouted anti-government slogans, with some protesters reportedly managing to enter the Parliament compound, intensifying the situation.





In response to the unrest, the Kathmandu District Administration Office extended the curfew initially imposed in the capital's Baneshwar area. The new curfew now includes several high-security zones, such as the President's residence (Shital Niwas), the vice-president's residence in Lainchaur, Maharajgunj, all sides of Singha Durbar, the prime minister's residence in Baluwatar, and adjacent areas, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.





Chief District Officer Chhabilal Rijal issued the curfew order under Section 6 of the Local Administration Act and will remain in effect from 12:30 PM to 10:00 PM (local time). The public has been strictly prohibited from movement, gatherings, protests, or encirclement activities within these zones. -- ANI

Massive protests led by Generation Z demonstrators erupted in Kathmandu on Monday against corruption allegations against the government and the recent ban on several major social media platforms, The Kathmandu Post reported.