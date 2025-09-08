HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Massive protests in Kathmandu, several injured

Mon, 08 September 2025
Share:
14:44
image
Massive protests led by Generation Z demonstrators erupted in Kathmandu on Monday against corruption allegations against the government and the recent ban on several major social media platforms, The Kathmandu Post reported. 

The protestors are vandalizing the parliament gate and police has fired dozens of rounds. Many people have been injured i the protests and casualties are expected. 

According to The Kathmandu Post, the protests quickly turned violent, prompting authorities to extend a curfew across key parts of the capital. What began as a peaceful march escalated when protesters broke through barricades and entered restricted zones near Parliament.

Police responded with water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets after demonstrators threw tree branches and water bottles and shouted anti-government slogans, with some protesters reportedly managing to enter the Parliament compound, intensifying the situation.

In response to the unrest, the Kathmandu District Administration Office extended the curfew initially imposed in the capital's Baneshwar area. The new curfew now includes several high-security zones, such as the President's residence (Shital Niwas), the vice-president's residence in Lainchaur, Maharajgunj, all sides of Singha Durbar, the prime minister's residence in Baluwatar, and adjacent areas, as reported by The Kathmandu Post. 

Chief District Officer Chhabilal Rijal issued the curfew order under Section 6 of the Local Administration Act and will remain in effect from 12:30 PM to 10:00 PM (local time). The public has been strictly prohibited from movement, gatherings, protests, or encirclement activities within these zones. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian shot dead in US for stopping man urinating outside store
LIVE! Indian shot dead in US for stopping man urinating outside store

Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide
Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide

Lawyer Firoz Pathan, who was suffering from depression, allegedly took the extreme step on September 4, said Dharmesh Patel, inspector of Maroli police station in neighbouring Navsari district where the body was found.

Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election
Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election

EVMs can't be used in presidential, vice-presidential, or Rajya Sabha polls because they only count simple votes, not the preference-based system needed for these elections.

BJD MPs to abstain from vice presidential election
BJD MPs to abstain from vice presidential election

Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its MPs will abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections, citing a policy of maintaining equal distance from the NDA and INDIA blocs.

Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!
Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!

As many as 2,493 graves were identified as belonging to foreign terrorists who were killed in counter-insurgency operations.<br>These individuals often lacked identification to conceal their networks and maintain Pakistan's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV