HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Is this the picture of the century?

Mon, 08 September 2025
Share:
15:16
image
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 witnessed a moment of unexpected excitement as Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman shared a selfie with actor Tom Felton, popularly known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series. Felton is making his Indian entertainment debut with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming series 'Gandhi', which had its world premiere at TIFF.

The series features music composed by AR Rahman. During the event, the Oscar-winning musician met Felton and later posted a selfie on his official Instagram handle, calling Felton "a major part" of the Gandhi series.

The image quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section.One fan described the crossover as "an unexpected collab of a pure soul and a pure blood." Another called it the "picture of the century," while a third jokingly requested, "OMG!!! Create a Dramione love ballad!!!" 

Felton, who plays Josiah Oldfield, a close friend of young Gandhi during his time in London, earlier spoke to Variety about preparing for the role. Sharing how he relied on his "very wise in history" grandfather, Felton said he did a lot of reading and on-the-spot learning with Hansal Mehta.

"Most of my research has been on the spot, literally, live with the director. That's the best thing about working with not only an Indian crew, but someone that knows a lot more about it than Wikipedia," said the Harry Potter star. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian shot dead in US for stopping man urinating outside store
LIVE! Indian shot dead in US for stopping man urinating outside store

Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide
Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide

Lawyer Firoz Pathan, who was suffering from depression, allegedly took the extreme step on September 4, said Dharmesh Patel, inspector of Maroli police station in neighbouring Navsari district where the body was found.

Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election
Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election

EVMs can't be used in presidential, vice-presidential, or Rajya Sabha polls because they only count simple votes, not the preference-based system needed for these elections.

BJD MPs to abstain from vice presidential election
BJD MPs to abstain from vice presidential election

Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its MPs will abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections, citing a policy of maintaining equal distance from the NDA and INDIA blocs.

Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!
Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!

As many as 2,493 graves were identified as belonging to foreign terrorists who were killed in counter-insurgency operations.<br>These individuals often lacked identification to conceal their networks and maintain Pakistan's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV