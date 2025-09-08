India-Nepal border on alert as protests erupt in Nepal

17:50

Protestors vandalise the Parliament gate in Kathmandu/ANI on X





India's border guarding force, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has intensified vigilance and is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any spillover of unrest into Indian territory.





"An alert has been issued on the India-Nepal border, considering a protest in Nepal. Sashastra Seema Bal is keeping a close watch on the development," officials told ANI.





The officials emphasised that the current alert is "preventive in nature", and the situation remains under control.





According to officials, adequate deployment is in place at the border, and strict checks have been implemented at several border outposts.





Coordination with the local administration has also been intensified to ensure the smooth movement of people while maintaining security.





The open India-Nepal border, stretching over 1,751 km across states including Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Sikkim, allows unrestricted movement of citizens of both countries.





While this arrangement fosters close socio-economic and cultural ties, it also requires heightened security whenever political unrest or protests erupt in Nepal. -- ANI

