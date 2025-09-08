HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India to be among top three economies by...

Mon, 08 September 2025
14:10
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said that India will become one of the world's top three economies in the coming two to two-and-a-half years, highlighting the country's rapid economic progress in recent years. 

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) at Vigyan Bhawan, Goyal highlighted India's journey from being one of the weakest economies a decade ago to now standing among the top five. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, India has come from being one of the world's five weakest economies in 2014 to become one of the top five economies in 2025.

In the coming two to two-and-a-half years, India will become one of the world's top 3 economies," he said. The event was attended by distinguished heads of mission from various countries and marked by the presence of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The minister spoke about recent economic performance stating that India's GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the last quarter, which he described as a record. He also projected that by 2047, India will become a 30 trillion-dollar economy. Goyal credited reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for creating new opportunities. 

"The GST reform is very extensive. With simplification and rate cuts, the country's economy will move forward even more. New job opportunities will increase. People will spend more. We must ensure that the benefits of GST rate cuts reach consumers," he said. -- ANI

