Gold retreats from record highs on profit booking

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery declined Rs 606 or 0.56 per cent to Rs 1,07,122 per 10 grams. It had surged to a lifetime high of Rs 1,07,807 per 10 grams on Friday. Similarly, the precious metal futures for December delivery slipped Rs 612 to Rs 1,08,176 per 10 grams.





Silver too witnessed a pullback after touching a fresh peak last week. The white metal futures for December delivery dropped Rs 977 or 0.78 per cent to trade at Rs 1,23,720 per kilogram. Silver had scaled a record Rs 1,26,300 per kg on September 3.





On Saturday, bullion prices in the spot markets rose to hit fresh peaks in the national capital. Gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent advanced Rs 900 each to hit a fresh high of Rs 1,07,870 per 10 grams and Rs 1,07,000 per 10 grams, respectively, according to the All India Sarafa Association.





Silver prices jumped Rs 1,400 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,27,000 per kilogram in New Delhi. In the overseas markets on Monday, Comex gold futures for December delivery fell 0.68 per cent to USD 3,628.35 per ounce after scaling a record USD 3,655.50 per ounce in the previous session. Spot gold eased to USD 3,584.40 per ounce in the global markets. -- PTI

