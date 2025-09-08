HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Give Kunbi certificates to Marathas before Sep 17: Jarange

Mon, 08 September 2025
Share:
11:34
image
Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday demanded that the Maharashtra government implement a GR issued last week for issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas before September 17, or else he will take a "tough decision" again. 

Jarange ended his five-day-old fast for quota in Mumbai on September 2 when the government announced forming a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state.

The government made the announcement in a resolution and it followed hectic talks between state ministers and Jarange. The Kunbi is a traditional farming community in the state and they have been included in the list of OBC category in Maharashtra in order to make them eligible for government reservations in jobs and education. The government resolution (GR) issued by the social justice and special assistance department also mentioned about implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer.

"We expect that the government will ask the taluka level offices in the state to act upon the GR. We expect that the work should start before September 17. If not done, I will have to make tough decisions," Jarange told reporters at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hamas ready to negotiate ceasefire after Trump warning
LIVE! Hamas ready to negotiate ceasefire after Trump warning

Encounter in Kulgam: Terrorist killed, soldier injured
Encounter in Kulgam: Terrorist killed, soldier injured

An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier injured in an encounter in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!
Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!

As many as 2,493 graves were identified as belonging to foreign terrorists who were killed in counter-insurgency operations.<br>These individuals often lacked identification to conceal their networks and maintain Pakistan's...

'US Needs India To Keep China In Check'
'US Needs India To Keep China In Check'

'If Washington has to balance Chinese power, she will have to turn to the third biggest power in the world which is India.''The United States and India will have to work together in order to keep Chinese ambitions in check.'

Migrant row: TMC leader threatens to 'pour acid' on...
Migrant row: TMC leader threatens to 'pour acid' on...

A TMC legislator in West Bengal has allegedly threatened to pour acid in the throat of anyone criticizing migrant workers from the state, sparking controversy and condemnation from opposition parties.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV