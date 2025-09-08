HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Duped of millions in 'digital arrest', woman seeks answers from banks

Mon, 08 September 2025
11:05
Anjali's nightmare began with a phone call that would cost her 58.5m rupees ($663,390).The caller claimed to be from a courier company, alleging that Mumbai customs had seized a drug parcel she was sending to Beijing.

Anjali, a resident of Gurugram, a suburb of Indian capital Delhi, fell prey to a "digital arrest" scam - fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials on video calls and threatening her with life in prison and harm to her son unless she obeyed.

Over five harrowing days last September, they kept her under 24/7 surveillance on Skype, terrified her with threats, and coerced her into liquidating her savings and transferring the money.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hamas ready to negotiate ceasefire after Trump warning
Encounter in Kulgam: Terrorist killed, soldier injured
An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier injured in an encounter in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!
As many as 2,493 graves were identified as belonging to foreign terrorists who were killed in counter-insurgency operations.<br>These individuals often lacked identification to conceal their networks and maintain Pakistan's...

'US Needs India To Keep China In Check'
'If Washington has to balance Chinese power, she will have to turn to the third biggest power in the world which is India.''The United States and India will have to work together in order to keep Chinese ambitions in check.'

Migrant row: TMC leader threatens to 'pour acid' on...
A TMC legislator in West Bengal has allegedly threatened to pour acid in the throat of anyone criticizing migrant workers from the state, sparking controversy and condemnation from opposition parties.

