Duped of millions in 'digital arrest', woman seeks answers from banks

Anjali, a resident of Gurugram, a suburb of Indian capital Delhi, fell prey to a "digital arrest" scam - fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials on video calls and threatening her with life in prison and harm to her son unless she obeyed.





Over five harrowing days last September, they kept her under 24/7 surveillance on Skype, terrified her with threats, and coerced her into liquidating her savings and transferring the money.





Anjali's nightmare began with a phone call that would cost her 58.5m rupees ($663,390).The caller claimed to be from a courier company, alleging that Mumbai customs had seized a drug parcel she was sending to Beijing.