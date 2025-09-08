Chinese envoy to India Xu Feihong highlights urges peaceful India-China cooperation

19:53

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong





Speaking at the seminar, Xu Feihong said, "It is my great pleasure to be here with all of you at the Chinese Embassy in India. Today, with profound respect for history, deep remembrance of the fallen heroes, and cherishment of peace, we are holding the seminar on the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War."





He paid tribute to Indian support during the war, adding, "The Chinese people will never forget the unwavering support during those trying times... Large numbers of Indian workers participated in building the Ledo Road, which broke Japan's land blockade of China... Likewise, Mahatma Gandhi stated, 'my heart goes out to the people of China in deep sympathy and in admiration for their heroic struggle and endless sacrifices in the cause of their country's freedom and integrity against tremendous odds." ANI

