BSF seizes gold worth Rs 5 crore in Bengal's Nadia, one held

Mon, 08 September 2025
19:02
The BSF has seized gold biscuits worth over Rs 5 crore and arrested an alleged smuggler near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, officials said on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, troops of the BSF's South Bengal Frontier intercepted the man near the Sunder Border Outpost on Saturday, and recovered 35 gold biscuits concealed around his waist, they said.

The accused, a resident of Haritalapara village under Dhantala police station limits, was handed over to the authorities concerned, along with the seized gold, for further investigation, a BSF spokesperson said.

During preliminary questioning, he revealed information about a network involved in smuggling gold across the international border, which is being verified, the official said.

This is the third major gold seizure in recent days along the India-Bangladesh border, he added. -- PTI

