BSE Sensex top gainers today

Mon, 08 September 2025
17:37
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed with gains in a volatile session on Monday, powered by buying in auto and consumer discretionary shares and a firm trend in global markets. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged higher by 76.54 points or 0.09 percent to settle at 80,787.30 despite profit-booking by investors in the last hour of the session. 

The barometer opened higher and later jumped 460.62 points or 0.57 percent to a high of 81,171.38 as auto, oil and private bank shares advanced. 

However, selling in IT and FMCG shares trimmed gains at the fag-end. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 32.15 points or 0.13 percent at 24,773.15. 

Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors rose the most by 3.97 percent. 

Mahindra & Mahindra jumped by 3.96 per cent. Maruti, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and UltraTech Cement were also among the gainers. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-Nepal border on alert as protests erupt in Nepal
LIVE! India-Nepal border on alert as protests erupt in Nepal

Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide
Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide

Lawyer Firoz Pathan, who was suffering from depression, allegedly took the extreme step on September 4, said Dharmesh Patel, inspector of Maroli police station in neighbouring Navsari district where the body was found.

Radhakrishnan vs Reddy: NDA holds edge in V-P poll
Radhakrishnan vs Reddy: NDA holds edge in V-P poll

The stage is set for a direct contest between NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy for the vice-presidential election. The BJP-led alliance has a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the...

Kulgam encounter: 2 terrorists killed, 3 soldiers hurt
Kulgam encounter: 2 terrorists killed, 3 soldiers hurt

Two unidentified terrorists were killed and three soldiers injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said in Srinagar.

Trump to dial Putin as European leaders plan US visit
Trump to dial Putin as European leaders plan US visit

As Russia continues to escalate its strikes on Ukraine, United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that he has plans to speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days, as several European...

