BSE Sensex top gainers today

17:37





The 30-share BSE Sensex edged higher by 76.54 points or 0.09 percent to settle at 80,787.30 despite profit-booking by investors in the last hour of the session.





The barometer opened higher and later jumped 460.62 points or 0.57 percent to a high of 81,171.38 as auto, oil and private bank shares advanced.





However, selling in IT and FMCG shares trimmed gains at the fag-end.





The 50-share NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 32.15 points or 0.13 percent at 24,773.15.





Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors rose the most by 3.97 percent.





Mahindra & Mahindra jumped by 3.96 per cent. Maruti, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and UltraTech Cement were also among the gainers.

