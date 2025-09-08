'Blood Money': Trump aide Navarro slams India's Russian oil buys

19:30

US President Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro/ Image courtesy @RealPNavarro/X





Using an expletive in his post on X, Navarro said, "Fact: India didn't buy Russian oil in large quantities before Russia invaded Ukraine. It's blood money and people are dying."





Last week, Navarro, White House's Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing, had said in a post that India highest tariffs costs US jobs.





"India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins."





When a community note was added to Navarro's post by X, he slammed Elon Musk, saying the X billionaire owner is "letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs."





X said that "Community Notes on X is a crowd-sourced program where X users can add context, fact-checks to potentially misleading posts. Contributors write notes, which are then rated by other contributors with diverse viewpoints."

