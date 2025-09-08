HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Behind the scenes: What Sitharaman did for GST 2.0

Mon, 08 September 2025
Share:
15:06
image
To ensure a glitch-free rollout of the next-generation GST with reduced rates and lesser slabs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired three separate meetings to assess GSTN's preparedness and the time it would take to implement technological changes required in the software systems. 

In an interview to PTI, Sitharaman said the Centre had started the preparatory work on upgrading GST Network's (GSTN) backend much in advance. 

"It is only after making sure, just in case it gets passed, because I wouldn't know whether the council pass it or not. I said, in case the council gets this through, will my GSTN system be ready for it? How long will you take to get ready?" Sitharaman said. 

In the biggest reform since Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out on July 1, 2017, the GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, last week decided to decrease the number of slabs to just two from the current four. Currently, GST is levied at 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent rates, and a compensation cess is levied on luxury and sin goods. Effective September 22, GST will be levied at 5 and 18 per cent on most goods and services, while a separate 40 per cent rate will be applicable on ultra-luxury items and tobacco-related products.

To implement this reform, the software system of GST Network (GSTN), which provides the IT backend support for return filing and tax payment, has to be upgraded. At the same time, businesses will also have to upgrade their ERP systems from September 22. 

"For this, there were three separate meetings held in the ministry on how much time it would take for GSTN or the digital network to prepare. Also, on how much time vendors will take to get their system ready," the Minister said. After much deliberation on the date of rollout of a reform of such a big magnitude, it was decided that it should be implemented on the auspicious first day of Navaratri September 22. "They (the systems) will be ready," Sitharaman asserted. 

The Finance Minister also expressed confidence that revenue buoyancy driven by a spurt in consumption will take care of the estimated GST shortfall of Rs 48,000 crore following the reduction in tax rates on a host of items, and hence there will be no impact on public finances, but definitely bolster GDP growth. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian shot dead in US for stopping man urinating outside store
LIVE! Indian shot dead in US for stopping man urinating outside store

Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide
Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide

Lawyer Firoz Pathan, who was suffering from depression, allegedly took the extreme step on September 4, said Dharmesh Patel, inspector of Maroli police station in neighbouring Navsari district where the body was found.

Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election
Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election

EVMs can't be used in presidential, vice-presidential, or Rajya Sabha polls because they only count simple votes, not the preference-based system needed for these elections.

BJD MPs to abstain from vice presidential election
BJD MPs to abstain from vice presidential election

Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its MPs will abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections, citing a policy of maintaining equal distance from the NDA and INDIA blocs.

Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!
Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!

As many as 2,493 graves were identified as belonging to foreign terrorists who were killed in counter-insurgency operations.<br>These individuals often lacked identification to conceal their networks and maintain Pakistan's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV