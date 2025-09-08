Behind the scenes: What Sitharaman did for GST 2.0

15:06





In an interview to PTI, Sitharaman said the Centre had started the preparatory work on upgrading GST Network's (GSTN) backend much in advance.





"It is only after making sure, just in case it gets passed, because I wouldn't know whether the council pass it or not. I said, in case the council gets this through, will my GSTN system be ready for it? How long will you take to get ready?" Sitharaman said.





In the biggest reform since Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out on July 1, 2017, the GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, last week decided to decrease the number of slabs to just two from the current four. Currently, GST is levied at 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent rates, and a compensation cess is levied on luxury and sin goods. Effective September 22, GST will be levied at 5 and 18 per cent on most goods and services, while a separate 40 per cent rate will be applicable on ultra-luxury items and tobacco-related products.





To implement this reform, the software system of GST Network (GSTN), which provides the IT backend support for return filing and tax payment, has to be upgraded. At the same time, businesses will also have to upgrade their ERP systems from September 22.





"For this, there were three separate meetings held in the ministry on how much time it would take for GSTN or the digital network to prepare. Also, on how much time vendors will take to get their system ready," the Minister said. After much deliberation on the date of rollout of a reform of such a big magnitude, it was decided that it should be implemented on the auspicious first day of Navaratri September 22. "They (the systems) will be ready," Sitharaman asserted.





The Finance Minister also expressed confidence that revenue buoyancy driven by a spurt in consumption will take care of the estimated GST shortfall of Rs 48,000 crore following the reduction in tax rates on a host of items, and hence there will be no impact on public finances, but definitely bolster GDP growth. -- PTI

